 Two Dead, 12 Injured As Sleeper Bus Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota
Two passengers died and 12 others were injured after a Delhi-Indore sleeper bus crashed into an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Kota district early Friday. The accident, suspected to have occurred due to speeding, took place near Arandkheda village. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the vehicle involved.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Two Dead, 12 Injured As Sleeper Bus Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Kota | Representative pic

Kota: Two passengers were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a private sleeper bus, travelling from Delhi to Indore, rammed into an unidentified vehicle in the early hours of Friday on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said.

Accident near Arandkheda village

The accident took place around 4.30 am near Arandkheda village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kaithun police station. The bus, carrying around 42 passengers, was heading towards Indore when it collided with the vehicle in front.

High-speed is suspected as cause

According to Kaithun Circle Inspector Sandeep Sharma, the bus was allegedly moving at high speed when it hit the unidentified vehicle ahead of it. The impact was severe enough to crush the front portion of the bus, leading to the death of two passengers on the spot and injuries to several others.

Injured taken to hospital

Police teams and emergency responders rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported. The injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in Kota for treatment. Officials said that the condition of a few passengers remains critical.

Probe underway

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the collision. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether negligence or mechanical failure played a role.

With PTI Inputs

