Mumbai: Western Railway completes work of permanent diversion between Vangaon - Dahanu Road during Sunday Mega Block

With a view to enhance the safety and increase speed in train operations, Western Railway successfully completed the work of Permanent Diversion between Vangaon - Dahanu Road by operating a 8 hours Mega Traffic Block on Sunday, 8th May, 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in yet another boost to infrastructure upgradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the work of opening of permanent diversion was successfully undertaken between Vangaon - Dahanu Road on DOWN line in the Virar – Surat section.

Due to dimensional infringement in the alignment of the existing tracks, the EMU locals had to be run with a speed restriction of 30 kmph on this section. However, with the re-alignment of the tracks by undertaking the work of permanent diversion, it is now possible to run the local trains with enhanced speed.

During the Mega Block, the existing DOWN line of the section was disconnected and connected to new alignment with overhead equipment and new signals. The existing Bridge No. 166 & 169 which was constructed on the Screw Pile Foundation has been replaced. New bridges have been constructed with Open Web Steel Girders. This will improve the safety & mobility on the Bridge and enable the trains to run at enhanced speed. It is noteworthy to mention that the fabrication work of the new bridge has been done departmentally at Sabarmati Workshop of WR. During the Block period, approx. 300 laborers were deployed along with heavy machinery and Track Machines for commissioning the diversion.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 08:32 PM IST