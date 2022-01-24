Mumbai: Western Railway commissions 4 new escalators, 5 lifts at Central Division stations

In a bid to provide better amenities and facilities for its passengers, Western Railway has commissioned four new escalators and five new lifts at various stations of its Mumbai Central Division in the last 25 days.

The process of installation of 14 more escalators at different stations on cards is supposed to be completed within the next 65 days.

"Out of the four new escalators, two have been provided at East Circulating Area (North and South Landing) at Mumbai Central station, one escalator has been provided at Platform No. 4 connecting with middle FOB at Marine Lines station and another has been provided at Platform No. 1 connected with south FOB at Udhna station. These escalators have been commissioned in January 2022," said an official of WR.

"Additionally, 14 more escalators have been planned to be installed in this financial year. These have been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs. 1 crore each. Two more escalators at Borivali and Jogeshwari stations of Mumbai Suburban section are expected to be commissioned by the end of January 2022," added officials.

In addition to the escalators for the convenience of passengers, five new lifts have also been commissioned at various Mumbai suburban stations in January 2022. These lifts have been provided at Platform No. 1/2 connected with south FOB at Matunga Road station, two lifts at Platform No. 1 and 5 of Dadar station, one at Platform No. 1 on middle FOB at Kandivali station and one at Platform No. 4 on the north FOB at Mira Road station.

These have been installed at an approx. cost of Rs. 50 lakh each. Two more lifts at Kandivali and Goregaon stations of the Mumbai Suburban section are expected to be commissioned by the end of January 2022.

"These amenities will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel and help in faster dispersal of passengers," said an officer of WR.

Confirming the development Sumit Thakur, CPRO WR, said, "There are 80 escalators and 39 lifts that have already been commissioned over Mumbai Division, including 74 escalators and 29 lifts in Mumbai Suburban section."

"GM WR Alok Kansal has given top priority towards the safety of passengers and has urged all commuters to use Foot Over Bridges, Subways, Lifts, Escalators to change platforms and avoid trespassing in efforts to achieve WR’s 'MISSION ZERO DEATH' on track," he added.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 06:27 PM IST