Mumbai: 18% of track laying work completed on Metro Line 3, says MMRCL

"Overall 18 per cent of track laying work has been attained so far," said the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which is the project implementing authority of the underground Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra--SEEPZ) to the Free Press Journal. A total of 66.07 km of track is to be installed on the entire corridor.

The Head Hardened (HH) rails of a total of 10,740 tons manufactured by Japanese company M/s. Nippon will be utilized for Metro-3 track work. All rails have been imported from Japan through M/s. Mitsui last year in three lots. The installation work and construction of track work have been assigned to M/s Larsen & Toubro.

The Free Press Journal had reported about how for the first time in India such Low Vibration Track (High Attenuation) technology is being used for track works. This system is designed by M/s Sonneville AG, a Swiss company, which will attenuate the higher level of noise and vibration in the range of 22VdB (vibration measurement) generated during the operations of the trains on this line.

Since the Metro line 3 once ready will be passing beneath various heritage and old residential structures, therefore this system will improve the riding comfort for the passengers and also protect the old heritage structures on the ground.

The sleepers used for tracks are being manufactured in a dedicated sleeper casting factory constructed specially for this purpose at Wadala. A total of 201,600 sleeper blocks will be required for the entire project, as per the MMRC.

While the overall progress attained in Metro Line 3 so far is 71 per cent. Total 97 per cent tunnelling has been completed.

The work of station construction is going on in full swing and overall 77 per cent of work has been done. While 34 per cent of system works has been completed so far, informed the MMRCl.

