Mumbai: Subway connecting Mantralaya, Vidhan Sabha, Metro-3 stn put on hold

A subway connecting Mantralaya--Vidhan Bhavan and new administrative buildings with the upcoming underground Metro 3 station near Nariman Point has been put on hold, confirmed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which is the project implementing authority. The Free Press Journal had sent a query wherein the MMRCL stated that "the said work was on hold for some interface issues, which are under discussion."

The rationale behind the subway connectivity was to reduce congestion on regular roads, especially on weekdays, and also to provide employees of these three buildings and the public with easy transit.

However, an insider from Mantralaya informed that the subway work has been cancelled for security reasons.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported how for security reasons, Mantralaya’s Asiatic-style staircase was razed in 2019. The entire facade of Mantralaya underwent extensive ‘cosmetic surgery’ after the massive fire which was reported on June 21, 2012 following which a huge staircase was built at the entrance of the Mantrayala buildings mirroring the Asiatic Library, for ‘decorative’ purposes. However, the said staircase was demolished later for security reasons on similar grounds.

The stalled 380-metre long subway was to begin at Nariman Point and further be extended to Mantralaya, New Administrative Building, and Vidhan Bhavan, to grant easy access to the nearby Metro-3 station. As per the plan, a restricted passage only for employees was to be constructed so they could move easily within the buildings and a separate passage was to be built in for the general public visiting these offices and reach the nearest Metro -3 station.

Accordingly on October 23, 2019, the Public Works Department (PWD) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MMRCL for this project, further enabling to begin the work without carrying out the tender process.

The proposed subway cost was pegged at Rs 99.8 crore and was expected to be completed in nine months. The MoU was signed between PWD and MMRCL.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:03 AM IST