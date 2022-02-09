Mumbai: Western & Central Railway general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti conducts extensive inspection of Mumbai – Surat section

Anil Kumar Lahoti - General Manager of Western & Central Railway conducted extensive inspection of Mumbai – Surat section of WR’s Mumbai Division on 9th February, 2022. GM Lahoti also took stock of various ongoing developmental and upgradation works of infrastructure as well as passenger amenities over the section. Lahoti was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division alongwith senior officers of Mumbai Division.



According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Anil Kumar Lahoti conducted window trailing inspection of Mumbai – Surat section. He reviewed the various safety parameters of tracks, Level Crossing Gates with concerned officials. Shri Lahoti inspected Andheri & Borivali stations & reviewed various passenger amenities works in progress.

He took stock of the passenger footfalls at these stations, the provision of escalators & lifts and other ongoing works for crowd control management. With a special focus on safety and enhancing speed, he also emphasized on expediting the work of removal of Permanent Speed Restrictions (PSRs) over suburban section. Thereafter, Lahoti conducted inspection of Virar Carshed. During his visit to maintenance shops, he emphasized on special attention on safety aspects during maintenance. He also visited the Electrical Training Centre at the Carshed and inspected the EMU Simulator. GM interacted with Motormen at the Training Centre. GM Lahoti also inaugurated a Leaf Composter (Green Bin) at the Car shed as an impetus to Green Initiatives.

Thakur further stated that GM Lahoti conducted inspection of Valsad station and reviewed the upgradation & passenger amenities works. He also inspected the safety parameters at Level Crossing Gates between Dahahu Road- Gholvad, Sanjan- Bhilad , level crossing gate located near Amalsad station. GM appreciated the alertness of Gateman Vijay Solanki due to which a probable accident was averted and felicitated him with Cash Award.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:12 PM IST