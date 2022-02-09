Mumbai : Western Railway operates 100th textile express within 5 months

Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway, has achieved a milestone of loading the 100th Textile train from Chalthan (Surat area) to Sankrail (Kharagpur Division, SER).

The first train was flagged off by Smt. Darshana Jardosh by Minister of State for Railways and Textiles from Udhna on 01.09.2021.

Railway has archived this within a span of 5 months since September.

Railway release claims ,achieving this milestone within span of five months reflects growing confidence of Surat textile sector on Railways. Major destinations were Shankrail, Shalimar in South Eastern Railway and Danapur & Narayanpur in East Central Railway.

Total NMG rakes loaded from Chalthan-67 & from Udhna-33. Textile Express fetched total revenue to the tune of Rs. 10.2 Crores to Railways.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai railway stations to get escalators soon, CIDCO floats tender

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:29 PM IST