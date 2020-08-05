Mumbai Weather Update on August 5: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day. Rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since Tuesday night.
IMD on Monday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on August 5 over Mumbai. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 27.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.7°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 95% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 28 (Good) on Wednesday morning.
"The red alert of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Wednesday. The probability of it is very likely, which means it could actualise up to 75 per cent," an IMD official told PTI. The alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he said.
While the warning for Mumbai is only for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for Wednesday and Thursday, the official said. Extremely heavy rainfall is defined as a rainfall of above 204.4 mm in 24 hours, he said.
Mumbai, which was lashed by rain all night, received less intense showers on Tuesday. Several areas of the metropolis had received more than 200 mm rain between midnight to Tuesday morning.
