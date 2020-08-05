Mumbai Weather Update on August 5: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day. Rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since Tuesday night.

IMD on Monday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on August 5 over Mumbai. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 27.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.7°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.