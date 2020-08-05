11 rescued, two still missing after boat capsizes off Gorai

Mumbai: A fishing boat, Lucky Star, carrying 13 fishermen from Gorai in Borivali (West), capsized in the sea between 11 am and noon on Tuesday. The boat had ventured into the sea for fishing activity on August 1, but on its way back it capsized in the stormy weather. Police said, while 11 have been rescued, efforts are on to trace two missing fishermen. Rescue teams from NDRF, Naval Coast Guard have been called in to join the search operation.

According to police, the fishermen, all residents of Gorai in Borivali (W) had left for fishing aboard the fishing boat 'Lucky Star' with a week's provision and were on their way back to the shore on Tuesday. However, due to heavy rains, when their vessel reached about 12 kilometers off the shore, it capsized. “Fishermen from Uttan's boat 'Godking', who witnessed the incident, immediately came to the rescue and saved 11 fishermen. After failed attempts to locate the two missing fishermen in the deep sea, they returned to the shore,” said Sanjeev Narkar, senior inspector of Gorai police station.

The fishermen alerted the local authorities and a search-and-rescue team was rushed to the spot. Police said the search operations for the missing two fishermen Mangesh Kadam (24) and Satish Jagtap (25) is underway. They are yet to locate the vessel. The Police has roped in BMC’s disaster management department, fire brigade personnel for the rescue operations, along with the Naval Coast Guard.

A police official said the boat may have capsized due the heavy rains, gusty winds and choppy sea. The 11 rescued fishermen were rushed to the hospital for medical care. They were later brought to the police station to record their statement. Police said that they had to stop the rescue operation on Tuesday night. It will be resumed early on Wednesday.