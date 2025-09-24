Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers Expected Today Ahead Of Fresh Spell Of Heavy Rain; Orange Alert Issued For September 27

Mumbai Rains | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light showers on Wednesday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rainfall for the city over the next two days. While Wednesday and Thursday are expected to remain relatively calm with cloudy skies, meteorologists have cautioned that the intensity of rainfall will rise as the week progresses.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan -Goa.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/iwXeZKCgoS — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 23, 2025

Orange Alert For September 27

According to IMD, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad will witness a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall towards the weekend. An orange alert has been issued for Saturday, September 27, warning of intense showers and thunderstorms at isolated locations. The city’s maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, during this period.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday suggests moderate showers with no major warnings, but residents have been advised to remain alert for changing weather patterns. On Saturday, heavy rainfall is again likely under generally cloudy skies, raising concerns of waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas. The IMD has also sounded caution for September 28, predicting a rain-soaked weekend.

Central Maharashtra Lashed By Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, central Maharashtra has already been grappling with the effects of relentless rain. In Latur district, a farmer tragically died of electrocution due to waterlogging in his field, while over 40 roads and bridges were submerged following torrential downpours earlier this week. Officials confirmed that 25 people from vulnerable areas were evacuated to safety.

Rainfall figures highlight the severity of the situation in Latur. On Monday, the district recorded an average of 35.3 mm rain, while on Tuesday, Latur tehsil alone reported 61.5 mm, the highest in the district. So far in September, the district has received 224.5 mm rainfall, well above the expected average of 138.8 mm. Since June 1, cumulative rainfall has reached 783 mm, which is 118 percent of the season’s normal (663.8 mm).

Manjira River flooding near Latur, Maharashtra.



🎥Satish Kachare pic.twitter.com/Qq4uGU3VPA — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) September 24, 2025

Kantabai Shinde, a farmer from Latur, says the floods washed away her soybean crop, chickens, and even her oxen. “What will I do now?” she asks, describing the devastation and desperation.#NewsPotli #MaharashtraFloods #floods2025 @Dev_Fadnavis @AjitPawarSpeaks @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/GNjQ7jCW0E — News Potli English (@NewsPotliEng) September 23, 2025

The heavy showers left major parts of the district cut off, as more than 40 roads and bridges across Ausa, Nilanga, Chakur, Ahmedpur, and Udgir tehsils were submerged. Vehicular traffic was forced to a halt and several state transport bus services were suspended as bridges went underwater.

