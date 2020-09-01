Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city likely to light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Mumbai will receive light to moderate rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that there could be showers in second half of day. "Enjoy bright sunny day.With higher CAPE values as day progress, (shwn orange curve), there could be showers in 2nd half of day/evening,as seen frm Meteogram Colaba here," he tweeted.