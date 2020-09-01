Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city likely to light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Mumbai will receive light to moderate rainfall today.
"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that there could be showers in second half of day. "Enjoy bright sunny day.With higher CAPE values as day progress, (shwn orange curve), there could be showers in 2nd half of day/evening,as seen frm Meteogram Colaba here," he tweeted.
A high tide of 3.92 metres is expected at 11.54 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a low tide of 1.32 metres also likely to occur at 5.56 pm today. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba has received 9.2 mm of rainfall and Santacruz 9.3 mm in the last 24 hours.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in city on Tuesday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 30.1°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.5°C.
The country received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, the fourth highest amount in the last 120 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal, the IMD said on Monday.
