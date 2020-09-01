Navi Mumbai Rains: How much it rained in Vashi, Khoparkhairne, Airoli, Nerul, and Belapur on August 31, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy showers in parts of north, northeast and south India in the next three days, highlighting that the country recorded its highest rainfall in 44 years in the month of August.

Nearly 5,000 people were shifted to safer places in Gujarat's Bharuch and Vadodara districts after flooding in several villages due to rise in level of the Narmada river, while over 3,000 people have been evacuated from Bhandara and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha after heavy downpour in neighbouring parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in west Rajasthan on September 1. Heavy falls are likely in isolated parts of Punjab, east Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, it added.

Meanwhile, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) today, a total of 2727.50 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday. As per NMMC's data, Belapur received 13.00 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 16.80, 23.00 mm, 22.00 mm, and 14.60 mm rain respectively.

Here is the rainfall report for August 31:

31/08/2020, 8:30 am to 01/09/2020, 8.30 am

Belapur - 13.00 mm

Nerul - 16.80 mm

Vashi - 23.00 mm

Koparkhairne- 22.00 mm

Airoli - 14.60 mm

--------------------------------------

Average - 17.88 mm

Total rainfall - 2727.50 mm

Morbe Dam rainfall

Daily rain - 29.20 mm

Dam level - 85.75 Mtr

Total rainfall - 2525.40 mm

(With PTI inputs)