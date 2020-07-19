Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.4°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 88% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Sunday morning.
According to IMD, the prediction in increase in intensity of rainfall is also aided by a convergence of moist southerly, south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal in eastern India and from the Arabian Sea over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels.
Meanwhile, the offshore trough extending from Goa to Kerala has weakened, resulting in reduced rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the past 24 hours. Also, the temperatures are likely to increase gradually, leading to sultry weather once again.
