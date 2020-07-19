Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.4°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 88% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Sunday morning.