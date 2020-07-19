Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday across all major cities. Diesel has further extended its gain over petrol prices in the national capital with oil marketing companies raising its price by 17 paise a litre on Saturday.
In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.52. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 79.71. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.67 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.50 per litre.
Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins.
Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from a June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for last 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5-Rs 11.5 per litre respectively. Last week petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for four days before diesel prices increasing on Sunday, Monday and again on Wednesday.
