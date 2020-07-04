Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Saturday will be 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 27.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 27°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 95% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 12 (Good) on Saturday morning.

Deputy Director General, India Meteorological Department told news agency ANI, "Widespread heavy rainfall across city. Rains moved from cityside y'day morning towards suburbs as day progressed. Very cloudy sky over Arabian Sea seen from Mumbai radar, satellite images. Another heavy rainfall day for Mumbai."