Intense showers cause waterlogging in city

Mumbai: Major traffic snarls were reported at over 38 locations identified by the traffic police due to waterlogging on Friday. Three diversions were put in place near Sion, Parel and Andheri for traffic management. Subsequently, Andheri and Malad Subways were closed to vehicles in the light of the incessant rain but were reopened after the waters receded.

A senior traffic police officer said because of continuous rain, there were traffic snarls at various spots in the city around 10.30am on Friday, which cleared up once the rain subsided. Over 38 locations were identified where waterlogging caused traffic disruptions at Gandhi Market in King's Circle, Sion Road, Gol Deool in south Mumbai, Andheri and Malad Subways and Hindmata, among others.

Traffic was diverted at three locations in Andheri, Parel and Sion. Slow vehicular movement was also observed near Churchgate Junction, Bandra Bandstand, Khetwadi, Worli Naka, Alankar Junction, Dadar, Nana Chowk and JJ Junction, among others. However, on the Western Express Highway traffic moved at a slow and steady clip, said an officer.

The Andheri and Malad subways, which are problematic every monsoon, had to be shut when the water level rose to over two feet. This diversion resulted in motorists spending another 50 minutes in reaching their destination, east or west. In a couple of hours, the waters had receded, allowing the subways to be reopened and normal vehicular operations to resume.

Traffic control authorities however, maintained, there was no rain havoc, as many office-goers had reached their workplace well before the snarls were reported.