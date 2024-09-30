Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rainfall For Next 5 Days, No Major Alerts Issued

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall over the next five days for Mumbai and surrounding districts, with no significant weather alerts issued. Sunil Kamble, the chief of IMD Mumbai, informed FPJ, “The city and its surrounding districts are on green alert. meaning that no disruptive weather conditions are expected during this period. For the next five days, we are expecting light rain, and we have not issued any major alerts.” This forecast comes as a relief to residents, as the monsoon season tapers off without any significant threats of flooding or heavy downpours.

According to the IMD's regional forecast for Maharashtra, various districts, including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, will experience mild weather conditions, primarily consisting of light showers. Mumbai is expected to have light to moderate rainfall every day until October 3, with partly cloudy skies. The temperature in the city will range between 31°C to 33°C during the day and 25°C to 26°C at night. Similarly, Thane and Palghar will see consistent light rain throughout the week, though no heavy rainfall is forecasted. Raigad, on the other hand, might experience moderate showers on September 29, followed by lighter rain in the subsequent days.

In coastal areas like Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, weather conditions may be slightly more dynamic, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. Both districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during this period. Meanwhile, inland districts like Nashik, Dhule, and Ahmednagar are forecasted to experience light rain daily, with no significant weather warnings issued. Despite the rainfall across these regions, the IMD has not raised any alerts beyond the green level, signaling that no hazardous weather is expected. This means that daily life and public transportation in these areas are unlikely to face major disruptions

Mumbai's maximum temperatures are predicted to hover around 31°C to 33°C, while the minimum will stay between 25°C and 26°C. Suburban regions will experience similar conditions, ensuring a comfortable climate despite the light rainfall. The green alert issued by the IMD ensures that weather conditions will remain manageable, though residents should still stay informed about any sudden changes, especially in coastal or hilly areas where gusty winds and thunderstorms could cause temporary disturbances.

In summary, while there will be consistent light rainfall across various districts in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, no severe weather events are anticipated over the next five days. The IMD's green alert indicates normal conditions, assuring that residents can continue their daily activities without significant interruptions, even as light rain persists.