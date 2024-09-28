 Mumbai Rains: Tree Falls On Taxi, 3 Injured; 11 Short Circuits & 8 Wall Collapses Reported In City Amid Heavy Downpour On Friday
Mumbai received heavy downpours on Wednesday and Thursday, and an orange alert was issued for Friday too. Following consistent rainfall and thunderstorms this week, on Friday the city witnessed 25 tree branches collapse injuring three people. 11 short circuits and 11 wall collapses were also officially reported.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Vehicles were damaged as a huge tree collapsed in Malabar Hill area earlier this week | File Image/Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: With the monsoon withdrawing, the city has been witnessing heavy rainfall this week. Mumbai received heavy downpours on Wednesday and Thursday, and an orange alert was issued for Friday too. Following consistent rainfall and thunderstorms this week, on Friday the city witnessed 25 tree branches collapse injuring three people. 11 short circuits and 11 wall collapses were also officially reported.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report of Saturday 8 am, in the last 24 hours, eastern suburbs received 47.07 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 44.67 mm rainfall and city received 43.68 mm of rainfall. In Mumbai, the total average rainfall this monsoon has already surpassed the average annual rainfall.

As of Friday September 27, Colaba observatory recorded 2633.6 mm of rainfall and Santacruz observatory recorded 3068 mm rainfall.

Tree Collapses On Taxi

Amid heavy rains, on Friday evening at 6.01 pm Mumbai's disaster management cell received call of three people getting injured after a tree collapsed on a taxi. The mishap took place near Vitthal Mandir in Rani Laxmi Chowk, the BMC report said. The three injured men were taken to Sion Hospital, of which one is hospitalised for further treatment and two others were discharged after required medical attention.

The city also saw 11 short circuits officially reported and 8 wall collapse incidents on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Weather Today

Mumbaikars woke up to clowdy atmosphere with light rains at isolated parts. The city is forecasted to receive moderate rains today (Saturday) as per IMD.

The yellow alert issued for Mumbai and Thane has been downgraded to green, indicating low rainfall expectations. Similarly, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, and several other districts that were under an orange alert on Friday have also seen their warnings reduced to green, forecasting moderate rain rather than the previously anticipated heavy showers.

