 Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

The island city receives heavy rains every monsoon. However, this year, the rains have surpassed the average annual rainfall Mumbai receives, and the Santacruz observatory recorded 3016 mm of rainfall until Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains | Representative Image

Mumbai: As the monsoon is withdrawing, Maharashtra is witnessing consistent rainfall. Mumbai, meanwhile is lashed with heavy downpousr this week with the highest warning, Red Alert on Wednesday evening. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) information, the monsoon withdrawal is delayed this season, as heavy rainfall continues.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, the city has surpassed its average annual rainfall of 2319 mm. After heavy downpour on Wednesday and Thursday, the city has received a total of 104.36 per cent of rainfall, with Colaba and Santacruz observatory recording, 2302 mm and 3016 mm rainfall till September 26, the civic body informed on today (Friday morning)

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fume Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall...
article-image

On the same day last year, Colaba observatory had recorded 2349.7 mm rainfall and Santacruz observatory had recorded 2981 mm rainfall.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, till Thursday (September 26), the eastern suburbs have received 2820.18 mm rainfall, western suburbs have received 2703.64 mm rainfall and city has received 2450.67 mm rainfall.

FPJ Shorts
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average
Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

The IMD has issued red alert for Mumbai till Thursday morning and an orange alert for the day. In the last 24 hours (till Friday 8 am), the western suburbs has received 74.46 mm rainfall, eastern suburbs has received 49.07 mm rainfall and city has received 22.93 mm rainfall.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: MMRCL-built Aarey Forest Subway Floods, People Troll Metro 3 Aqua Line; Video
article-image

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai will see more rainy days ahead. On Friday, the city is witnessing misty atmosphere with a temperature of 25.99 degree Celsius. The wind is to flow from South West at 2.57 Km/h speed.

As per weather department forecast, intense rainfall is expected to hit South and Central Mumbai in the coming hours, with many suburbs also experiencing heavy rains in the morning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

'Just Like Abdul Kalam...': NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Ex-President With...

'Just Like Abdul Kalam...': NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad's Wife Ruta Compares Ex-President With...

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Land For Son's Burial

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Father Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Land For Son's Burial

Mumbai: Monster Husband Throws Acid On Wife's Face In Malvani After She Discovers His Affair, Asks...

Mumbai: Monster Husband Throws Acid On Wife's Face In Malvani After She Discovers His Affair, Asks...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Stretch Orange Alert As Weather Intensifies

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Stretch Orange Alert As Weather Intensifies