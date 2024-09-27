Mumbai Receives 104% Rainfall So Far, Records 3011 mm Rains Till Sept 26 Surpassing Annual Average

Mumbai Rains | Representative Image

Mumbai: As the monsoon is withdrawing, Maharashtra is witnessing consistent rainfall. Mumbai, meanwhile is lashed with heavy downpousr this week with the highest warning, Red Alert on Wednesday evening. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) information, the monsoon withdrawal is delayed this season, as heavy rainfall continues.

As far as Mumbai is concerned, the city has surpassed its average annual rainfall of 2319 mm. After heavy downpour on Wednesday and Thursday, the city has received a total of 104.36 per cent of rainfall, with Colaba and Santacruz observatory recording, 2302 mm and 3016 mm rainfall till September 26, the civic body informed on today (Friday morning)

VIDEO | Heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area.#MumbaiWeather #MumbaiRain



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Rsk9uXznhE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2024

On the same day last year, Colaba observatory had recorded 2349.7 mm rainfall and Santacruz observatory had recorded 2981 mm rainfall.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, till Thursday (September 26), the eastern suburbs have received 2820.18 mm rainfall, western suburbs have received 2703.64 mm rainfall and city has received 2450.67 mm rainfall.

The IMD has issued red alert for Mumbai till Thursday morning and an orange alert for the day. In the last 24 hours (till Friday 8 am), the western suburbs has received 74.46 mm rainfall, eastern suburbs has received 49.07 mm rainfall and city has received 22.93 mm rainfall.

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai will see more rainy days ahead. On Friday, the city is witnessing misty atmosphere with a temperature of 25.99 degree Celsius. The wind is to flow from South West at 2.57 Km/h speed.

As per weather department forecast, intense rainfall is expected to hit South and Central Mumbai in the coming hours, with many suburbs also experiencing heavy rains in the morning.