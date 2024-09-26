Mumbai Rains: MMRCL-built Aarey Forest Subway Floods, People Troll Metro 3 Aqua Line; Video

Newly built underpass at Aarey Milk Colony floods | Zoru Bhathena

Mumbai: The island city was lashed with extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Wednesday night, resulting in train services, road traffic disruptions and severe water logging in all low-lying areas in the metropolis. Among the localities flooded, was the underpass in the Aarey milk colony built by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) in 2022. The newly constructed subway next to the Metro 3 carshed raised questions among citizens if Metro rail tracks will flood in future.

The soon to be inaugurated Metro 3 which passes through Aarey is called as Aqua Line. The subway on the Marol road at Picnic Point is designed and built by the MMRCL below the Aqua Line Metro 3 for the motorists to reach other side of the Metro line. It was constructed in 2022.

Visuals of subway from Picnic point, Marol road, passing through Aarey Milk Colony and adjacent to the Metro 3 car depot, has been closed due to waterlogging.#weatherupdate #mumbairains #waterlogging pic.twitter.com/I5bk3c0JPG — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 25, 2024

The subway was closed by the authorities on Wednesday evening to night due to waterlogging, keeping the passersby stranded. The flooded underpass not only raised doubts among the citizens on the construction of Metro carshed at Aarey but people also trolled the authorities.

Mocking the authorities neitizens said that the MMRCL has lived upto to their words calling it Aqua line.

Correct name, no ?

Aqua = water 💦 — AmarVyas अमर व्यास (@MeAmarVyas) September 26, 2024

Neitizen called Kartik Bahadur said, "They did promise aqua, and they have delivered. Jokes apart how does one manage to design such a tunnel in a city which has heavy monsoon."

While, Ashish Somkour critising the political leadership posted, "Leaders of Maharashtra should understand what wrong engineers, firms they are giving contract too- which cannot have designs predicting all the seasons."

Are they supposed to be using the boat at the Aqua line during the monsoon?? — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) September 26, 2024

Environment activist Zoru Bhathena who posted the flooded subway photo on his X handle said, "The point is not only the subway is flooded but what if the water accumulates on the tracks of Metro. The underpass was built in 2022 and in mere two years we see this. The construction of Metro carshed in Aarey has caused water logging."