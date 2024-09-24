 Video: Watch First Inside Visuals Of Mumbai Metro 3's Aarey Colony To BKC Line To Be Inaugurated Soon
Video: Watch First Inside Visuals Of Mumbai Metro 3's Aarey Colony To BKC Line To Be Inaugurated Soon

The Phase 1- Aarey Colony-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex of the Metro 3 line is expected to be inaugurated on October 4 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Mumbai Metro 3 inside glimpses | Vijay Gohil

Mumbaikars are waiting eagerly for the city's first underground Metro, the Metro 3 line to be operational. Ahead of its inauguration, the Mumbai Metro authorities on Tuesday given access to media to have first glimpse of newly constructed Metro line.

Watch the video the first inside visuals on Mumbai Metro 3:

The phase 1- Aarey Colony-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex of the Metro 3 line is expected to be inaugurated on October 4 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The next phase will be inaugurated in 2025.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) MD, Ashwini Bhide has said last week that the MMRCL was in the process of undertaking statutory inspections by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The inspection for rolling stock has already been completed. Post-CMRS inspection and approval from the Government of India, the phase of Metro 3 will be inaugurated, Bhide had said.

Metro 3 is a 33.5-km-long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. The length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and one at grade. There are multiple layers of clearances such as the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Independent Safety Assessor (ISA), and Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) in sequence.

MMRCL currently has 19 rakes in its fleet, which is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the underground metro corridor. Once ready, 260 services will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily.

