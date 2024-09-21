Mumbai: Union Ministry Approves Renaming Of Metro 3 Stations To Enhance Local Relevance

Mumbai's Metro 3 stations to be renamed for enhanced local relevance, endorsed by GoI | Representational image

Mumbai: In an effort to make Mumbai metro transport system more relevant to the local populace besides strengthening the connection between the metro stations and communities, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to change the names of some of the stations on the Metro 3 or Aqua Line. The announcement was made on September 19, 2024 following a request from the Government of Maharashtra.

“The metro alignment of Mumbai Metro Line-3 in respect of the metropolitan area of Mumbai to the Schedule of the Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act, 1978 (33 of 1978), on the request of the Government of Maharashtra, the Central Government considers it necessary to rename certain metro stations of the Metro Line-3,” the notification published in the Gazette of India said.

Some of the major stations whose names have been changed include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T1 (earlier Domestic Airport), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T2 (earlier International Airport) and Jagannath Shankarshet Metro (earlier Mumbai Central Metro).

Commenting on the development, Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which is implementing the Metro 3 project, said, “These are minor changes to get factual locations reflected. The Government of Maharashtra has changed the names of some of suburban rail’s corresponding stations. In the 2013 notification, airport stations were called International and Domestic while in the new notification they are being referred to as CSMIA T1 and CSMIA T2. Earlier, it was mentioned Bandra station but since the station is actually in BKC, now the name of the metro station has been changed to BKC.”

“Similarly, the government has changed Mumbai Central station of suburban railway to Jagnnath Shankarsheth Station so the same change is made in Metro 3 station of Mumbai Central. We will be opening our corridor with these station names only,” Bhide added.

While there have been reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating some of the infrastructure projects during his visit to Mumbai on October 4 which includes the much-awaited Metro 3, the MMRCL maintained that it is gearing up for the operation of Phase-1 of the services between Aarey Colony-JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex.

MMRCL is in the process of undertaking statutory inspections by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and the inspection for rolling stock has already been completed. Post-CMRS inspection, the approval from the Government of India is in process. After receipt of this approval, CMRS will be invited for undertaking mainline inspection and if it approves the same, MMRCL will commence with the Phase 1 operations.

Metro 3 is a 33.5-km-long underground corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. The length of the corridor is marked with 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground and one at grade. MMRCL currently has 19 rakes in its fleet, which is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the underground metro corridor.

Once ready, 260 services will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily. MMRCL is also working on the multi-modal integration of stations, which will involve connectivity with other modes of public transport for the last mile, good footpaths outside the stations, seating arrangements and foot over bridges wherever needed.

New Metro station names:

Cuffe Parade; Vidhan Bhavan; Churchgate Metro; Hutatma Chowk; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro; Kalbadevi; Girgaon; Grant Road Metro; Jagannath Shankar Sheth Metro; Mahalaxmi Metro; Science Centre; Acharya Atre Chowk; Worli; Siddhivinayak Dadar Metro; Shitala Devi Mandir; Dharavi; Bandra-Kurla Complex; Bandra Colony; Santacruz Metro; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T1; Sahar Road; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport T2; Marol Naka; MIDC; SEEPZ; Aarey JVLR.