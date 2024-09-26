 Mumbai: 'We Were Alerted Very Late', Citizens Fumed Over Delay By Authorities To Issue Rainfall Warnings
On Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red Alert late in the evening, causing knee-jerk reactions. The weather department had issued an Orange Alert for the city but upgraded to a Red Alert at a time when rainfall and thunderstorms had already begun. The flash flood-like situation disrupted the city leaving thousands of office-goers stranded for hours.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Severe traffic jam on WEH on Wednesday night amid heavy downpour | X @CivicChatter

Mumbai: Maharashtra is experience consistent rainfall from last few days as the monsoon is retreating. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a Red Alert for districts like Palghar and Raigar, however for Mumbai and Thane an Orange alert was issued. The office goers were prepared for the Mumbai rains, however, the flash flood like situation disrupted the city in the evening, leaving thousands of stranded for hours.

After sudden severe water logging and train disruptions on Wednesday late evening and reaching homes after hours of struggle, the citizens complained on Thursday for delayed weather warnings by authorities. "They declared the red alert at 5.30 pm, which was too late for us," said South Mumbai resident and member of Save Mumbai Coast's movement Vivek Pereira.

See below the tweet by IMD Pune Head posted on Wednesday 6 pm, forecasting intermittent rains for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

'Was IMD Sleeping On Wednesday?', Citizens Ask

Taking the IMD warning seriously and considering disruptions on Wednesday evening, the authorities in Mumbai and Thane announced school and colleges closure on Thursday to ensure children's safety. While, several corporates announced work from home for employees.

But the dry spell on Thursday fumed the citizens more. "Always wrong! They’ve closed schools, colleges, declared a holiday…..but yet to experience any showers! Was weather department sleeping yesterday?", questioned Rotna Das.

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
Orange Alert Upgraded To Red

The IMD Mumbai in its September 24 and September 25 weather warnings had issued Orange Alert for Mumbai, meaning high possibility of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. The sky on Wednesday remained dense cloudy with spells of rain at isolated places. However, around 5 pm, lighting, thunderstorms and intense rainfall began in parts of the city.

The IMD in its 5.30 pm report on Wednesday, upgraded the Orange Alert to a Red for Mumbai, which indicates to 'Extreme Rainfall Warning-Take Action'. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted the warning on its X handle late night. Notably, till the warnings reached the citizens, several city roads were already under water and central railway disrupted.

Mumbaikars were fumed on Thursday for not only delayed weather warnings and unpreparedness for a Red Alert to take preventive measures for Wednesday evening, but despite declaring a holiday on Thursday, the city hardly saw any rains.

Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues As City Resumes To Normalcy After Severe...
The Free Press Journal tried to reach IMD Pune Head and former IMD Mumbai Director H S Hosalikar for a comment, however he could not be reached at the time of filing this copy. IMD Mumbai official Sushma Nair was unavailable for a comment too.

