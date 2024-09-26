 Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues As City Resumes To Normalcy After Severe Disruptions, Waterlogging Overnight
After Mumbai and MMR regions were lashed with heavy downpours with thunderstorms on Wednesday night resulting in water logging, trains and road traffic disruptions, the rains have rested on Thursday morning. However, the alert for heavy rainfall continues and citizens are urged to ensure safety. Mumbai local trains have resumed to normalcy.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Rains took a break on Thursday morning | ANI

Mumbai: The island city and the Mumbai Metropolitian Regions (MMR) including Thane, Kalyan, Palghar and others were daunted with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from Wednesday evening. The sudden extreme downpour resulted in road and rail traffic disruption, several areas waterlogged resulting in citizens stranded for hours to reach home.

In last 24 hours (from Wednesday 8 am to Thursday 8 am), the eastern suburbs in Mumbai recorded highest rainfall of 170.58 mm, followed by city with 117.18 mm and western suburbs with 108.75 mm, the Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

The weather department had issued a red alert till 8.30 am and as of Thursday morning the city has resumed to normalcy. However, the schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are closed today and the alert for heavy rainfall for the day continues. The authorities have urged to citizens to ensure safety.

In response to Wednesday's heavy downpour, the BMC has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday. Authorities in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have also announced school closure to ensure students safety.

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student Organisations Cry Foul
Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student Organisations Cry Foul
New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh
New Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely. Mithi River Level on Thursday morning is 1.50 mtr," BMC has alerted.

Mumbai: Local Trains, Buses Back On Track After Torrential Rains; Schools To Remain Closed
article-image

Meanwhile, the Mumbai local trains have resumed services after the central and harbour line severely disrupted on Wednesday. "All Local trains are running normally. On the main line trains 3 to 4 minutes behind schedule because of rescheduled mail express movements and few cautions. Rest situation is normal," chief spokesperson for Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said.

