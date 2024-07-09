Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Hit City & Suburbs, IMD Issued Red Alert In Several Districts | File

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai was pummeled by a torrential downpour that began on Sunday night, bringing the city to a standstill. The Meteorological Department has reported that around 300 millimeters of rainfall occurred in Mumbai from night to morning, with the low pressure area formed over North Konkan responsible for the downpour in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg until 8:30 am on July 9th, with Mumbai and Raigad on yellow alert from 8:30 am onwards. Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are on orange alert, while Palghar and Thane are on orange alert until 8:30 am on July 9th. The local forecast predicts a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai city over the next 24 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 28°C and 24°C respectively.

"An offshore trough along the Gujarat to north Kerala coast strengthened as it moved towards the north Konkan coast around midnight," said IMD Scientist Sushma Nair. "The low-pressure area formed over South Konkan had a similar effect, and its counterpart in North Konkan resulted in heavy rainfall in the Mumbai metropolitan region from Sunday night to Monday morning."

According to the data from the BMC's Disaster Management Department, the city of Mumbai experienced significant rainfall on July 8th. From 8 am to 6 pm, Colaba recorded 83.8 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz received a whopping 267.9 mm. Up until 8:30pm, Colaba had recorded a total of 134.8 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz had received 72.2 mm. Meanwhile, as of 6 pm on Monday, Mumbai city itself had received 47.93 mm of rainfall, with the eastern suburbs experiencing 18.82 mm and the western suburbs receiving 31.74 mm.

Rainfall Across State

In Thane, Thane Belapur Industries Association recorded 10.4 mm, and Koparkhairane, Bhayander, and Mira Road saw 13 mm, 52.5 mm, and 52 mm respectively. Raigad had 39.6 mm in Alibag, 15.5 mm in Karjat, and 46 mm in Alibaug. Ratnagiri experienced considerable rainfall with 117.9 mm and 112.6 mm in Harnai.

Satara's Mahabaleshwar recorded 20.3 mm, and Parbhani had 18.4 mm. Mumbai City stations recorded varied amounts: Byculla (66 mm), Mahalaxmi (27.5 mm), Matunga (20.5 mm), and Sion (13.5 mm). In Mumbai Suburban, Vikhroli had 10.5 mm, Ram Mandir 27.5 mm, and Dahisar 34 mm. The highest rainfall was recorded in Ratnagiri at 117.9 mm, followed closely by Harnai with 112.6 mm.