Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Today, Alert Issued In Several Districts Around MMR; AQI In Good Range At 29

Mumbai Weather Update | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced light to moderate showers on Friday morning, continuing from the previous day's moderate downpours. Mumbai has been dealing with continuous heavy rain for the past few weeks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Mumbai and its suburban areas will remain cloudy, with heavy rains expected later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

In Mumbai, temperatures are forecasted to range between a minimum of 26°C and a maximum of 31°C, averaging around 30°C. Winds will blow from the southwest at 11.1 km/h. The sun rose at 6:16 am and will set at 7:14 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

From Saturday to Wednesday of next week, minimum temperatures in Mumbai are predicted to range from 25°C to 26°C. The city will experience similar weather conditions throughout the upcoming week, with temperatures slightly dipping. The lows will range between 25°C and 26°C, while the highs will be between 30°C and 31°C.

The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain showers for the next week. From Saturday to Tuesday, cloudy skies will dominate, and the city will continue to experience rains as the monsoon reduces in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Heavy Rains To Shower Several Districts In Maharashtra

The IMD has also issued warnings of heavy rains for Mumbai and various districts in Maharashtra for today and tomorrow. The forecast includes rain or thundershowers in most places across the Konkan region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

AQI Falls in Good Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 29, classified as 'good.' According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.