Mumbai Water Woes: 15 Days Of Unclean Water, Charkop Residents Seek Immediate Redressal

The residents of Kandivali’s Charkop area have been grappling with a severe water contamination issue for the past 15 days. The murky water supplied by the BMC has led to widespread illness, with numerous residents reporting symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache, headache, heartburn, and sore throat. The situation has particularly affected the elderly and young children, who form a significant portion of the affected population. Despite multiple complaints, the problem persists, causing alarm and distress among the local community.

The crisis has impacted approximately 60 societies in Charkop, including Sectors 3, 6, and 7, all under the jurisdiction of R Central ward. Residents have voiced concerns that sewage water is mixing with their drinking water supply, leading to the current health crisis.

Deepak Tawde, a former local corporator and resident of Charkop Sector 7, said, “For the past 15 days, extremely poor-quality water has been coming into every household. Despite the municipality lifting water cuts due to good rainfall, the water pressure remains low. In 50 to 60 societies, sewage water has mixed with the drinking water. Complaints were made, and they dug holes in various places, but they still haven’t found the main source of the problem. When there’s an issue with the water, someone should come to identify the source, but no one showed up for days.”

Residents report that the situation has deteriorated to the extent that between 100 to 125 people are currently suffering from diarrhea, with almost every family in the affected areas experiencing some form of illness. Residents have been forced to clean their water tanks daily due to the persistent presence of cloudy water. Many have resorted to purchasing 20-liter Bisleri bottles or ordering water tankers, a costly measure that not all can afford. Those who cannot afford these alternatives are left with no choice but to boil the contaminated water for consumption.

The residents have threatened protest march to the ward office if the supply was not restored. A resident of sector 3 said, “Who will take responsibility if something bad happens? We have been drinking sewer water for 15 days even after paying taxes, who is responsible for this?”

An Assistant Engineer from the Waterworks Department of BMC’s R Central ward, said, “To receive sources, the process of finding is underway, however, the restoration work is going on. Within 24 hours, the work will be completed and the problem will be solved.”

Despite these assurances, the residents remain skeptical, as they continue to deal with the daily challenges posed by the contaminated water.