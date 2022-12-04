Mumbai weather update: City's AQI stays poor with an index of 192; Colaba, Sion and Nerul record worst AQI

Mumbai weather update | File Photo

Mumbai: City's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 192, on Sunday 9.30 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 115 and 232 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 7.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The temperature of the city is 28°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 61% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 237 Very Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 183 Poor

Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 168 Poor

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 210 Very Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 118 Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 286 Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 164. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 97. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 113 while Kolkata stood at 186 at poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 94 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 132. Delhi's AQI was 'severe' with the figure standing at 334 today.