Mumbai: BMC set to open two new swimming pools next month at Malad and Dahisar

Mumbai: BMC has announced the opening of its two swimming pools in Malad and Dahisar open for public in the upcoming month of January. The newly made pools are located at Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad West and Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar.

Each pool is of a normal size, measuring 25x15 metres. Both the pools have an individual capacity of 1,632 members a year. The member registrations will be opned soon as the pools open for public.

BMC's pledge for the city

The BMC has pledged to have one swimming pool in each ward. However, the civic body earlier initiated work to build six new swimming pools in Mumbai. These include the Worli Hill Reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad West, Indira Gandhi Entertainment Park in Andheri West, Kondivita in Andheri East, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Kridangan, Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East and Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar.

Out of the six planned pools, two from Malad and Dahisar will be open next month while two more swimming pools - Worli Hill Reservoir and Kondivita pool in Andheri East will be opened for the public in summer next year.

BMC has also planned to take over two swimming pools, one under the control of State Government and the other of Fire Brigade. The swimming pool at the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Wadala will be open for public in the summer along with the Worli and Andheri East swimming pool.

The civic body already has pools in Shivaji Park, Chembur, Kandivali and Ghatkopar. The pool in Ghatkopar is closed since 2016 and will be opened again soon after repairs are done. However, the other pools cater to the needs of the members fully.

Fees and terms for the membership

The annual fees of the membership for new pools has been brought down to Rs. 8000 from the previous Rs. 10100. The timings have although increased from 45 minutes to one hour per person. With the entry and exit at the pool surveyed through online logging process, the timings are closely monitored. If a person exceeds the daily time limit, it'll get adjusted to the annual time alloted to him.

