Mumbai: BMC to sweep parks late at night

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 06:03 AM IST
article-image
BMC Headquarters | File
Mumbai: City joggers and walkers will soon see clean parks as they hit the tracks every morning, and not have dust in their eyes with civic workers brooming around them, as the BMC has decided to undertake the cleaning only late in the night.  

On Thursday, ‘Majhi Mumbai-Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ (My Mumbai Clean Mumbai campaign) was organised at Shivaji Park, where Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Asheesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Chanda Jadhav and Deputy Commissioner Zone 2 Ramakant Biradar were present.

Ms Jadhav said, “We have received directions from the Guardian Minister to clean all jogging and walking areas before citizens arrive in the morning. We will begin with Shivaji Park and slowly cover other areas.”

Morning walkers have welcomed the move. Dadar resident Milind Panchal, who frequents Shivaji Park in the morning, said, “Who doesn’t like a neat and clean Shivaji Park in the morning? It’s true we have to inhale the dust when BMC sweepers at the time we walk. Late night cleaning will help sweepers too, as they will not face any obstruction.”

