Mumbai weather update: City's AQI improves 'moderate' at 159

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI improves to 159. (Representative Image) | File

On Sunday, November 13, Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) improved to 159 'moderate' from Saturday's reading of 166. While the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration are 79 and 141 respectively.

Reportedly, the current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5.3 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

Meanwhile, the city has been seeing mainly clear skies with colder early morning and evenings. According to the India Meterological Department, the city for the next two days will see clear sky with the temperatures hovering around 35°C to 21°C.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar: 99 AQI · Moderate Worli, Mumbai - MPCB: 160 AQI · Moderate Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: 149 AQI · Moderate Sion, Mumbai - MPCB: 158 AQI · Moderate Chakala-Andheri East, Mumbai - IITM:153 AQI · Moderate Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB: 171 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Chennai is 29 while Pune is seeing a poor AQI of 171. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 114 while Kolkata stood at 185. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 49 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 94.

Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'hazardous' with the figure standing at 241 today. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi was recorded at 189 and 248 respectively. Gurgaon in the NCR region reported an AQI of 202 while Noida's AQI stood at 188.