Mumbai weather update: City's air quality inches closer to 'poor' category, AQI at 197; temperature at 20.2°C | FPJ

After Mumbai witnessed good air quality earlier in the week is now inching closer to 'poor' category with the air quality index of 197 on Friday morning. Meanwhile the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 89 and 166 respectively.

According to SAFAR, Malad on Thursday had an AQI of 308 'very poor' and Bhandup saw 'poor' air quality with AQI of 283. Many significant areas today are witnessing poor air quality.

Experts were quoted in a report saying that the city is seeing very light and calm winds which leads dust particles to accumulate and thus are remaining closer to earth's surface thereby causing a dip in air quality.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

According to the Indian Meterological Department, Mumbai will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours while the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 34°C and 20°C respectively.

The temperature of the city is 20.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 60% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 134 AQI Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex: 230 AQI Poor

Deonar: 298 AQI Poor

Bhandup: 291 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 166 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped to 'poor' with an AQI of 235. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing moderate AQI of 165. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 199 while Kolkata stood at 364 at very poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 163 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 149. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 345 today.