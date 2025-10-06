Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies After Overnight Showers; No Rainfall Alert Issued

Mumbai weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to bright sunshine and a pleasant breeze on Monday after experiencing light to moderate showers in parts of the suburbs late Sunday night. The first week of October has brought signs of retreating monsoon activity along the Konkan coast, with the intensity of rainfall gradually decreasing across the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have largely stabilised after several days of intermittent drizzle and moderate rain. As of October 6, no weather alert has been issued for any district in the Konkan belt, bringing some respite to residents following weeks of unsettled weather.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपयाhttps://t.co/jw7yrf8Es5 भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/rknkDWwFrS — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 5, 2025

Weather Update For Mumbai & MMR

In Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, the weather remained mostly stable on Monday morning, with a cloudy yet dry atmosphere. The IMD has ruled out chances of heavy rainfall through the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to touch around 31°C, while the minimum will hover near 25°C. Despite the clear skies, humid conditions are expected to make the day feel warmer and slightly uncomfortable for outdoor commuters.

In Palghar district, the weather is expected to fluctuate between bright sunshine and occasional light drizzle in some pockets, while other areas may experience completely dry conditions. Morning skies remained partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 29°C and 31°C. The high humidity is expected to cause mild discomfort in the afternoon hours.

Further south along the Konkan coast, in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, calm weather prevailed after several days of light rainfall. The day is expected to remain largely dry with gentle to moderate sea conditions. Temperatures in these districts are likely to stay close to 30°C. Residents along the coastal belt may experience humid and slightly warm conditions, especially during midday hours.

Light Rains Expected From Tomorrow

The IMD has forecast that light rain may return to some parts of the Konkan and interior Maharashtra from October 7 onward, marking a brief revival of post-monsoon showers. However, for now, Mumbaikars can expect relatively dry and stable weather for the next 24 hours, with clear skies, moderate humidity and calm winds, offering a brief but welcome break from the persistent September rains.

