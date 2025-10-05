Cyclone Shakhti Passing Over Arabian Sea, No Threat To Mumbai, Maharashtra: IMD Clarifies

Representation Image | X

Mumbai: The severe cyclonic storm "Shakhti", which is passing over Arabian sea, did not have any direct impact on Mumbai and Maharashtra as of Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified. The region will continue witnessing moderate rainfall as part of its monsoon activity.

As per district weather forecast for the next five days, Mumbai will witness light to moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers. While Thane and Palghar are under 'Yellow Alert' on Tuesday, October 7 for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 30°C and 24°C, respectively.

The IMD had predicted another spell of rainfall on October 6-7 in the state before the withdrawal of the monsoon. The official date of monsoon withdrawal in Maharashtra is October 10, however, delay is expected this year.

About the cyclone Shakhti impact over the region, IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair clarified on Sunday that there is no threat to Mumbai and Maharashtra.

As per the IMD statement on Sunday, "A severe cyclonic storm "Shakhti" over northwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during last six hours and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today (Sunday), the 5th October, 2025, about 220 km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 250 km east of Masirah (Oman), 750 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 820 km west-southwest of Naliya and 820 km west of Dwarka."

"It is likely to continue to move west-southwest wards till morning of 6th October and weaken gradually. Thereafter, it will recurve and move nearly eastwards over westcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and continue to weaken further." "A trough runs from coastal Andhra Pradesh to Comorin area across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at 0.9km above mean sea level," the statement added.

IMD also said that Southwest Monsoon is Strong to Vigorous over North Arabian sea, strong over West Central Arabian Sea, Strong to Moderate over southwest Arabian sea and East Central Arabian sea and weak to Moderate over Southeast Arabian sea.

