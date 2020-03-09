Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29.5°C; likely to witness cloudy sky

Mumbaikars to get slight relief from the heat as the maximum temperature will continue to remain on the lower side on Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 17.6°C. On the other hand, as per the weather forecast, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.0°C, while the minimum temperature will be 19.6°C.
Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 73% in Santacruz and 77% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 103 (Moderate) on Monday morning.
On Saturday, the IMD in a release said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Odisha due to the confluence between westerly winds associated with western disturbance and moist low-level easterly winds from Bay of Bengal over central and east India.
Last week, Delhi received rainfall with a thunderstorm and lightning. After the rainfall, the weather bureau on Saturday said that a fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Tuesday which will lead to the formation of an induced cyclonic circulation over the southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring areas. The intensity of rainfall over northwest India is likely to increase on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.