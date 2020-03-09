Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai wary of even a mild cough, cold

“The panic is greater among people with low immunity levels and travel history abroad. If we get patients with the travel history to affected countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy, among others, we are referring them to the government hospital,” he said.

On the other hand, citizens are not aware that only two government-accredited laboratories in the city – the civic-run Kasturba Gandhi hospital and the National Institute of Virology, Pune -- are equipped to conduct the corona test. However, due to the fear of being quarantined, only 20 per cent of the referred patients are actually visiting Kasturba Hospital for check-up.

Senior doctors stated on a weekly basis, they are getting around five such patients who want to be tested for coronavirus.

“If the person does not have any travel history to the affected areas, we are keeping them on telephonic observation for a week. Our officers follow it up with them daily until they are completely cured,” she said.

According to doctors, cases of seasonal influenza have increased by almost 15 to 20 per cent in the last two weeks due to the paranoid. Earlier, patients with cold and fever would take medication over the counter. But now, even for minor symptoms, people are rushing to hospitals with family members for checkups.

‘‘With rising awareness, people have also become cautious, which is a good sign,” said Dr Vikrant Shah, infection specialist from Zen Hospital.