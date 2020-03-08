Latest coronavirus news in India: Laboratories in Bhopal & Jabalpur designated for testing

BHOPAL: Two laboratories of Madhya Pradesh have been designated for COVID-19. AIIMS, Bhopal and National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur, have been assigned the test of corona virus suspects.

So far swab and other material were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune and it used to take time for confirmation of the test.

Union Health Ministry made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease.

Following the increase in load of screening samples from suspected cases with symptoms and travel history to the affected countries, the Department of Health Research/ICMR has commissioned 52 laboratories for COVID-19 testing in India.

Among, 52 laboratories, two are of Madhya Pradesh.

CMHO Dr Sudhir Deheria said, “Screening of suspects is being done at various level. Specially air passengers are screened first at Delhi and then to state capital. Health department is having a close vigil on screening of suspects and air passengers.”

No one has tested positive in MP: Additional director (Health) Vina Sinha said, “ So far no positive case has been detected in Madhya Pradesh. Health department is working round the clock and having close vigil on suspects. Advisory has been issued to all the CMHOs and doctors to take even simple case of cold and cough seriously.”