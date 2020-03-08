Latest Coronavirus news in India: Despite outbreak, biggest congregation of women takes place in Kerala temple

The whole of Kerala is keeping fingers crossed as the world’s biggest congregation of women takes place at what is known as Ponkala Mahotsavam at the Attukal Devi temple even as members of a family arriving from Italy have been tested positive for Coronavirus in the latest reported case.

A three-member Malayalee family of father, mother and son from Italy arrived at the Nedumbassery airport by a Qatar Airways flight on Saturday night and straightaway headed for their home in Pathanamthitta district without reporting to the health authorities.

But by Sunday morning they showed symptoms of the virus attack and promptly tested positive. Two family relatives were also found affected. All five have been isolated and are being shifted to the Kottayam Medical College, about 150 km from the state capital. All the passengers in their flight are also being contacted by the respective district administrations.

Health authorities have mounted a special drive in the district to detect any possible cases. All those who have come into contact with the affected patients are being isolated and investigated. Health minister K K Shailaja addressed an urgently called press conference where she along with other senior health ministry officials appealed to people to report anyone with travel history.