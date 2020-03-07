Watch: Chhota Bheem explains precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Minister of IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development from Telengana K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday posted a video on Twitter featuring the popular cartoon character- Chhota Bheem.

The video which is an initiative by Green Gold Animation and Rajiv Chilaka, Chhota Bheem is seen explaining the cause and the preventive measures to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Bheem says the virus spreads when droplets from a sick person's eyes, nose or mouth are spread onto objects or surfaces or other people and another person touches the same contaminated surfaces or hands or objects and then touches their own face or other people's faces.

The popular cartoon character further explained the precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus:

1. Keep washing your hands at regular intervals of time with a soap for at least 20 seconds and wash immediately if you feel you have come in contact with any sick person or objects that might have been contaminated.

2. If you see a sick person stay at a safe distance (0.5 m - 2 m). Avoid touching them if someone is coughing or sneezing ask them to cover their faces with a tissue, handkerchief or a facemask.

3. Avoid touching any parts of your face without washing your hands thoroughly.

4. Avoid visiting crowded places, you never know who might be sick.

5. Get medical advise if you are sick.

