WATCH: Wild Elephant Flips Tourists' Safari Boat In Botswana; Traps Woman Under Water | Facebook @Namushanawa Nyambe

In a shocking incident, a fun safari ride turned into a nightmare for tourists in Botswana's Okavango Delta when a massive wild elephant charged at a group of tourists, riding in the safari canopies. In a video recorded by one of the tourists, the elephant can be seen charging at the tourists. After a thrilling chase, the elephant flipped one of the canopies, leading to the fall of the tourists. Fortunately, the elephant fled away into the woods later, and a fatal incident was averted.

The incident happened when a group of tourists was on their way for a safari ride in the Okavango Delta. While crossing a water-filled area, a herd of elephants spotted them. Panic erupted when one of the massive elephants charged at the tourists. Panicked tourists tried to back off from their positions, and a thrilling chase began.

WATCH VIDEO:

So this happened in the shallow waters of the Okavango Delta, Botswana, on Saturday...🐘pic.twitter.com/oF6SU2Q6r2 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 29, 2025

After a long chase, the elephant flipped off the canopy and the woman passenger in it fell into the water. The elephant tried to trap the woman in the water. Fortunately, she survived with minor injuries.

Conservation National Parks -CNP shared the photos and videos on X. The caption of the video reads, "How an elephant attacked tourists, you can tell from the videos that the bull elephant was protecting the family."

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Animal psychology, there a baby elephants around, all animals tend to be aggressive and protective coz of that. Let's be careful to look out in the area if there any infants and avoid going close. It's sad I hope that man is okay. Secondly, humans need to stop with the aggression towards animals. These animals are now in defense mood."

Another user wrote, "Do human beings think this is a Zoo. Stop these dangerous safaris first for the safety of the elephants and then humans. Do you humans just allow any stranger to walk into your home. Have respect for wildlife, we need each other to survive on this earth."

While one user wrote, "I strongly believe tour guides need to provided with more training any herd with babies is going to be super aggressive."