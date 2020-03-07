Latest coronavirus news in India: Indore doctors welcome government’s move of using caller tunes as awareness tool

Indore: City people, especially the doctor fraternity, welcomed the initiative of the Union Government to spread awareness of prevention of novel coronavirus through caller tunes of the Jio and BSNL user.

The coughing sound on calling any Jio and BSNL customers is surprising citizens and just a couple of seconds after they listen to the ways to prevent coronavirus. However, this caller tunes are working on phones which didn’t have any pre-set caller tunes.

“It is high time in the country to make people aware of the deadly disease and the initiative by the government with telecommunication companies is one of the best. It is important to make people aware about ways of prevention from novel coronavirus,” renowned gynaecologist Dr Ruma Shukla said.

The caller tune, released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, says, “Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Regularly clean hands with soap. Avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has cough, fever, or breathlessness maintain one metre distance. If needed, visit your nearest health centre immediately.”

It further says -- alongside providing the helpline number +91-11-23797-8046.

State Vice President of Indian Medical Association Dr Sanjay Londhe said that by using caller tunes as an awareness tool is a unique way and it will help in continuously hammering people about the ways of prevention.

“As the disease is highly contagious and doesn’t have any treatment, it is better to opt ways of prevention to fight the situation,” Dr Londhe said.

Management student Ayush Jain said that he was surprised when he called his father and listen to an unknown voice of coughing. “Just a few seconds after, I listened to the message and learnt the easiest ways to prevent Coronavirus. I informed all my family members about the same as well,” he added.

Say Namaste, no to handshakes: CMHO

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia appealed to the people to start saying Namaste instead of a handshake. “We will have to fight the situation together and by taking small prevention measures like doing Namaste, following cough etiquettes, and washing hands regularly,” he added.