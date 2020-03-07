Delhi man tests positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 31

India on Friday reported another case of coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 31. A Delhi resident of Uttam Nagar was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to reports, a Delhi man with travel history to Thailand, Malaysia was tested positive for coronavirus. The 25-year-old Delhi man has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital to three.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that so far, 31 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India.The Delhi government has also directed schools in the national capital to suspend morning assembly as a precautionary measure for coronavirus.
On Thursday, the Delhi government had directed closure of all primary schools till March 31. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said anganwadis and government child-care centres have also been closed in view of the coronavirus scare.
China on Saturday has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 3,070. Chinese health officials has said that the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people globally.
