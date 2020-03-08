Latest Coronavirus Update: 21 people test positive for coronavirus on vessel off California

Officials in California were deciding Saturday where to dock a cruise ship with 21 coronavirus cases aboard and four US universities canceled in-person classes as Western countries imitate China by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events to contain the outbreak.

The Grand Princess cruise ship was waiting off San Francisco with 3,500 people aboard.

Authorities want it to go to a non-commercial port for everyone aboard to be tested amid evidence the ship was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of 10 cases during an earlier voyage.

"Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it," said Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark onto American soil but would defer to the recommendations of medical experts.

In Egypt, a cruise ship on the Nile with more than 150 passengers and crew was under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 people tested positive for the virus. The passengers include American, French and Indian travelers.

A Taiwanese-American passenger tested positive after returning to Taiwan in February, Egyptian health authorities said. A health official said the 12 people who tested positive were isolated inside the ship while the rest await results.

The incident raised Egypt's total number of cases to 15.

Also Saturday, the port of Penang in Malaysia turned away the cruise ship Costa Fortuna with 2,000 passengers and crew because there were 64 people aboard from Italy, the center of Europe's epidemic. It was the second port to reject the ship after Phuket in Thailand on Friday.

The Costa Fortuna was making its way to Singapore, according to Phee Boon Poh, an executive councilor of Penang state.