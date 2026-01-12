Viral Video Shows U-Haul Truck Runs Into Crowd Of Iran Protesters In Los Angeles; Several Injured

A U-Haul truck ran into a crowd of Iran protesters during a march in Los Angeles | X

A man driving a U-Haul truck ran through anti-Islamic regime protesters in Los Angeles on Sunday, injuring several people during a march backing demonstrators in Iran. The driver has been taken into custody, Fox News reported.

The Incident Caught On Cam

Videos of the incident are circulating widely on social media. In one clip, protesters can be seen surrounding the truck while marching on the street. Some individuals appear to strike the vehicle’s glass windows. Moments later, the driver accelerates forward, running into protesters standing in the middle of the road. Screams and chaos can be heard as people scatter following the impact.

In another video, protesters are seen attacking the driver after the collision. Agitated demonstrators allegedly hit the man with flag poles as authorities attempt to intervene and de-escalate the situation. Police officers are seen restraining protesters and securing the scene.

Banners Displayed on Truck

A banner displayed on the side of the truck read, in capital letters: “NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH,” along with another banner written in a foreign language.

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, hundreds of people had gathered in the Westwood neighbourhood as part of the pro-Iran protest march.

US President Trump's Stern Warning Against Iran Leadership

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Monday warned of “very strong options” against Iran’s leadership amid reports of civilian deaths during ongoing anti-government protests across the country.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Florida to the White House, Trump said the situation in Iran was under close military scrutiny. “There seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed. These are violent if you call them leaders they rule through violence. We’re looking at it very seriously,” he said.

Trump confirmed that the US military is actively monitoring developments. “The military’s looking at it. We’re looking at some very strong options and we’ll make a determination,” he said, adding that he was receiving hourly intelligence updates from Iran.

Iran Unrest

Protests have erupted in multiple Iranian cities since late December over economic hardship and the sharp fall of the rial. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused some protesters of acting to please the United States, while security forces continue to clash with what officials describe as “rioters.” No official death toll has been released.

According to a PBS news report, Iran has killed at least 538 people, with activists warning that the death toll could be even higher.