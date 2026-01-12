'Russia Must Be Stopped': Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Combined Forces Of Europe, US Can Stop Vladimir Putin's 'Madness'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | X @ZelenskyyUa

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) said that Russia has been suffering losses of no less than 1,000 soldiers killed every day since December, asserting that the country is paying a heavy price "just to keep the war from ending".

Calling the situation "madness," Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe, and international partners to unite in stopping Russia, stressing that the ongoing conflict highlights the world's failure to protect itself from aggressive regimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Statement

"Right now, Russian losses amount to no less than 1,000 killed per day - and this has been the case since December. This is how Russia is essentially paying just to keep the war from ending. This is madness and it can only be stopped by combined forces - the forces of Europe and the United States, the forces of all our partners," Zelenskyy said.

"Every day of this war is a reminder that the world cannot protect itself from madmen. We must protect it. Russia must be stopped," he said.

The Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to countries and partners supporting Ukraine militarily. "Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who helps our people, our defense, and our recovery! Glory to Ukraine!" he said.

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy said that Russia carried out a massive overnight aerial assault on Ukraine, launching 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles and 22 cruise missiles, killing at least four people and injuring dozens.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the strikes heavily targeted Kyiv and several other regions in the country, damaging civilian infrastructure and energy facilities during a period of severe cold, as the war continues in Eastern Europe for the last four years.

He confirmed that at least four people were killed in the capital alone, including a member of an ambulance crew.

"In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is still being dealt with. All necessary services are deployed. Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged," Zelenskyy said, adding that recovery operations are ongoing in the Lviv region and other parts of the country.

The Ukrainian President said dozens of people were injured in the attacks and noted that Russia carried out a second strike on a residential building precisely when first responders were providing assistance after the initial attack.

