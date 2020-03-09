Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 9, 2020

We have often heard people saying that Mumbai never sleeps and is always on the move. But closed and pothole-ridden roads which slow down people of the city. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.

The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.

In another study report by location technology specialist, TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic. For which Mumbai was ranked the fourth most congested city in the world.