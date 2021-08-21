Mumbai weather update: City receives moderate rainfall; IMD predicts moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy showers at isolated places

Advertisement

In a respite from rising temperature and humidity, Mumbai witnessed moderate rainfall on second day. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Saturday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 41.39 mm, 37.69 mm and 41.58 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.44 metres is expected at 11.27 am and another high tide of 4.01 metres is expected at 11.28 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.44 metres is likely to occur at 5.32 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital.

"Delhi has been declared under orange alert following heavy and continuous rain which caused several inundations," said IMD.

It also said that the thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.

Delhi in the early morning witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, leading to waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in several areas.

Delhi's Safdarjung airport records 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today. This is the season's highest one-day rain.

According to IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung reported 73.2 mm rain during 2:30 am to 5:30 am of August 21.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Panipat, Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Kosli, Charkhidadri, Bhiwani, Meham, Nuh (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Jattari (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar, Kotputli, Nagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan)," IMD said in a tweet.

Heavy downpour since yesterday has caused waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Several roads near ITO, Pragati Maidan were waterlogged after heavy rainfall.

Traffic movement is affected in several areas due to waterlogging, says Delhi Traffic Police.

ALSO READ Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray cancels his visit to Palghar due to rains

