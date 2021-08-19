Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray cancels his visit to Palghar due to rains

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has cancelled his visit to Palghar due to rains.

He was scheduled to visit the district for the inauguration of the building of the district headquarters. Instead, he will participate in the event through video conferencing at 12.30 pm today.

In a respite from rising temperature and humidity, Mumbai witnessed overnight rains on Thursday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 52.93 mm, 31.24 mm and 40.63 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.69 metres is expected at 9.48 am and another high tide is expected at 9.37 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.04 metres is likely to occur at 3.50 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on Monday had said that after a break, the Southwest Monsoon has started reviving and rainfall activity has started to increase over South India.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Maharashtra (except the Vidarbha area) till August 19 with a reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy falls are very likely over these areas during August 16 and 17 heavy to very heavy falls are very likely on August 19.

Several parts of Maharashtra had received very heavy rainfall in the third week of July, leading to flooding and landslides, after which monsoonal activity had witnessed a lull.

