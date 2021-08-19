Bank of Maharashtra celebrates 75th Independence Day

Advertisement

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a premier public sector bank in the country celebrated 75th Independence Day at its Head Office on 15th August, 2021. BoM marked this grand day by initiating a step towards reducing the dependence upon non-renewable energy source by commissioning Solar Project over the seven Bank owned locations including Head Office in Pune. A S Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra hoisted the National Flag, which was followed by the rendition of the National Anthem and inauguration of the Solar Project.

A S Rajeev addressed the gathering comprising of Top Executives, officers, and staff members of Bank. Rajeev highlighted Bank’s pivotal role in providing financial independence to the society and will continue its efforts to be the most preferred bank. Rajeev praised the entire staff of Mahabank for the remarkable performance of the Bank during FY-21 so as in Q1- FY-22 as Bank of Maharashtra emerged as the best performing bank amongst the PSBs in almost every important parameter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:49 AM IST