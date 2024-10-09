Mumbai Weather Today: City Experiences Dark Clouds; Air Quality Continues To Deteriorate

Mumbai Weather: The City might experience light rains; air quality at 'Moderate' level | File

Today in Mumbai, on October 9, 2024, the temperature is 29 °C. The forecast for the day shows a minimum and maximum temperature of 27 °C and 35°C, respectively. The humidity level is at 79% with a wind speed of 16 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:30 AM and is scheduled to set at 06:20 PM.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, Mumbai is forecast to have a low of 27.22 °C and a high of 29.38 °C for the temperatures. The humidity will reach 74%.

The forecast for today guarantees cloudy and wet weather. Kindly organise your day based on the temperature and expected weather conditions. Have fun in the sun, but remember to bring sunscreen and sunglasses when you're out in the nice weather.

Mumbai Air Quality

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 91, categorised as 'Moderate'.



The air quality in various areas of Mumbai has greatly worsened, reaching unhealthy levels and causing notable concerns regarding public health.

#MumbaiRains update | 9 AM #Mumbai and nearby areas wake up to a cloudy morning ☁️☁ today. Huge Rain bands present off - coast. Light showers possible in first half of the day. Remember to check weather updates before moving out and have an umbrella for your safety

Numerous regions are currently categorised as having "very poor" air quality on the Air Quality Index (AQI), causing experts and environmental advocates to raise concerns.



As per the SAMEER app by the CPCB, Mumbai's AQI was 121 on Monday and slightly dropped to 115 on Tuesday, categorising it as 'moderate'. Nevertheless, some areas within the city have documented AQI levels in the 'poor' range, indicating deteriorating air quality.

Weather Declines As Air Quality Deteriorates



The recent shift in air quality is said to be caused by the combination of dry conditions and damp winds transporting pollutants. AQI for PM 2.5 at BKC was 112 on October 2, but worsened to fluctuate between 187 and 231 by Tuesday.



This sharp decrease shows a quick decline in air quality. At the same time, Shivaji Nagar in Govandi had the highest AQI levels in the city on Tuesday, with readings ranging from 266 to 269, identifying it as the most heavily impacted area. Only the day before, on Monday, Shivaji Nagar and BKC had recorded AQI levels of 133 and 115.

In terms of levels of pollution, an AQI reading of 0-50 is categorized as good, while 51-100 is deemed satisfactory, and 101-200 is considered moderate. Poor air quality falls within the range of 201-300, very poor is 301-400, and anything over 400 is severe.